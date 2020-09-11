2,741 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.64. 34,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.28 and a 200-day moving average of $199.84. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.