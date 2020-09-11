2,977 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,273. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

