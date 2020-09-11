331,811 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $8,106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $3,371,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 317,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit