331,811 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $8,106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $3,371,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 317,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

