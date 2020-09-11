3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $166.10. 78,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

