$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the highest is $5.98 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $24.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.22.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,586,000 after acquiring an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

