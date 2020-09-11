$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to announce $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.99 billion and the highest is $7.02 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $26.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 70,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

