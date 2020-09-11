Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.57 million.Aaron’s also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.50 EPS.
Shares of AAN opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.30.
In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
