Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.57 million.Aaron’s also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.50 EPS.

Shares of AAN opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.30.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.