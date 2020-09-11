Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Up 2.7%

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $241.36 and last traded at $238.91. 1,668,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,479,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.