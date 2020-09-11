Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $84.20 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70.

Get Accolade alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Accolade Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.