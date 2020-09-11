Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 152.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 205,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

