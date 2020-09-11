adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €250.83 ($295.10).

FRA:ADS opened at €272.00 ($320.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €252.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €231.24. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

