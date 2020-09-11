adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €250.83 ($295.10).

FRA:ADS opened at €272.00 ($320.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €252.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €231.24. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit