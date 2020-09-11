Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,392 ($31.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,670 ($34.89) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,558.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,333.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,758 ($36.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.15%.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit