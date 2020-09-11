Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,392 ($31.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,670 ($34.89) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,558.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,333.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,758 ($36.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.15%.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

