Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,204 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,926,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.54.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.89. The company had a trading volume of 224,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.66 and its 200-day moving average is $393.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

