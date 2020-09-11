Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXRXF traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 4,464 shares of the company traded hands. Advanz Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter. Advanz Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.06%.

Advanz Pharma Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanz Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanz Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit