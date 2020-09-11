Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXRXF traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 4,464 shares of the company traded hands. Advanz Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter. Advanz Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.06%.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

