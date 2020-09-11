AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.74-$1.94 EPS.

Shares of AVAV opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

