Aeternity Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, FCoin, CoinBene and Liqui. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $45.43 million and $8.17 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 365,994,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,173,262 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, Crex24, Tokenomy, ZB.COM, FCoin, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Zebpay, Binance, DragonEX, BigONE, IDAX, Liqui, HADAX, Koinex, OTCBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.