Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

