Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). 15,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 10,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

About Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

