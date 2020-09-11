Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of AA stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,609,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 15,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,889 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 487,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,205,694 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

