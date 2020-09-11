Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Down 25%

Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) shares dropped 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,261,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 253,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $721,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

