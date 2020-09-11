Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €208.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €183.16 ($215.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €181.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €173.43. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

