Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.95.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.