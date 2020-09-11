Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $349,424,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $23.41 on Friday, hitting $1,508.61. 60,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,550.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,393.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,058.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.