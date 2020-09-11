alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX stock opened at €12.26 ($14.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.69. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.