Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21 to $4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.21-4.38 EPS.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

