Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.21-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.31. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.21 to $4.38 EPS.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.