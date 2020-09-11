Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.21-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.31. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.21 to $4.38 EPS.
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
