Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 434238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amarin by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,092 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $3,493,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 35.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 61.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 531,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

