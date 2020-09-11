American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.92. 18,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,300. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.