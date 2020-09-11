American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AFIN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $741.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 651.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 28.3% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

