AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $1,011,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,589. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $103.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.