Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.57. The stock had a trading volume of 68,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,904. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

