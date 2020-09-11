Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $0.90 EPS

Analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. 9,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,118. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

