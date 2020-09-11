Analysts Set Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Price Target at $8.80

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

APHA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Aphria stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,365. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aphria by 126.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,146,772 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter worth about $6,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after buying an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter worth about $3,776,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aphria by 209.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 341,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

