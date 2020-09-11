Analysts Set NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Price Target at $65.20

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 4,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,388. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,276,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,549,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.