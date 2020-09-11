Analyzing Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (OTCMKTS:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pivot Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies N/A -60.58% -51.33% Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A -205.15% -147.23%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pivot Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pivot Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.88%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than Pivot Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Pivot Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Pivot Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 34,808.42 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -11.58 Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A

Pivot Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Pivot Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pivot Pharmaceuticals

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

