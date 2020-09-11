Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,884,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

Shares of ANTM traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $258.49. 33,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,980. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

