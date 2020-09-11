Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 1,500 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 250.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QDEL traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,135. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

