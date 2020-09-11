Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys New Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,251,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 111,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,387 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter.

IGM stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.73. 2,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.49. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $338.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

