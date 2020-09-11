Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.57. 18,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

