Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 363,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,558,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,371,000 after acquiring an additional 185,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,706 shares of company stock valued at $94,091,505 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.11. 50,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

