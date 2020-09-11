Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

FPX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 2,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,619. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $100.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

