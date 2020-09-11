Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $241,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,985,998 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

