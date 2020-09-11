Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $281,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,383,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 436.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,848,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,982 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 849.0% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 898,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 803,813 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,045 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,229.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 184,786 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,950. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

