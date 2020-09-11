Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $318,000 Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 85,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.22. 677,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,152. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

