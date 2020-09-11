Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,412,000. Jentner Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. 762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,164. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

