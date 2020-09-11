Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 878 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,673. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

