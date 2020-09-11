Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 770 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Anthem by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Anthem by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

ANTM stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.49. 33,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,980. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day moving average of $265.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

