Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.64. 15,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $149.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

