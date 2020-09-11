Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 115 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 74.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 242.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,710,000 after buying an additional 290,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,075 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,273 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.21. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $501.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

