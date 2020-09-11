Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 115 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

WEC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,641. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

